Prima Industries standalone net profit declines 68.52% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 83.16% to Rs 1.59 croreNet profit of Prima Industries declined 68.52% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 83.16% to Rs 1.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 9.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1.599.44 -83 OPM %22.017.63 -PBDT0.350.72 -51 PBT0.170.54 -69 NP0.170.54 -69
