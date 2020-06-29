Prima Plastics consolidated net profit rises 170.90% in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 17.51% to Rs 33.22 crore

Net profit of Prima Plastics rose 170.90% to Rs 3.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.51% to Rs 33.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 40.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.53% to Rs 10.11 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.41% to Rs 127.06 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 132.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales33.2240.27 -18 127.06132.92 -4 OPM %12.498.54 -10.038.00 - PBDT5.263.63 45 16.6615.56 7 PBT4.052.45 65 11.8711.54 3 NP3.631.34 171 10.119.49 7

