Prima Plastics consolidated net profit rises 170.90% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 17.51% to Rs 33.22 crore

Net profit of Prima Plastics rose 170.90% to Rs 3.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.51% to Rs 33.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 40.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.53% to Rs 10.11 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.41% to Rs 127.06 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 132.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

