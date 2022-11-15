Prima Plastics consolidated net profit rises 74.43% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 38.89% to Rs 47.71 crore

Net profit of Prima Plastics rose 74.43% to Rs 4.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 38.89% to Rs 47.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 34.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.47.7134.3511.936.815.864.104.482.784.572.62

