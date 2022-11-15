Prima Plastics consolidated net profit rises 74.43% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 38.89% to Rs 47.71 croreNet profit of Prima Plastics rose 74.43% to Rs 4.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 38.89% to Rs 47.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 34.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales47.7134.35 39 OPM %11.936.81 -PBDT5.864.10 43 PBT4.482.78 61 NP4.572.62 74
