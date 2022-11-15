JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Zeal Aqua standalone net profit declines 57.82% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Prima Plastics consolidated net profit rises 74.43% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 38.89% to Rs 47.71 crore

Net profit of Prima Plastics rose 74.43% to Rs 4.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 38.89% to Rs 47.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 34.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales47.7134.35 39 OPM %11.936.81 -PBDT5.864.10 43 PBT4.482.78 61 NP4.572.62 74

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 10:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU