Business Standard

Prima Plastics standalone net profit declines 59.46% in the September 2018 quarter

Sales rise 3.77% to Rs 23.66 crore

Net profit of Prima Plastics declined 59.46% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 1.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 3.77% to Rs 23.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 22.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales23.6622.80 4 OPM %6.9313.42 -PBDT1.532.98 -49 PBT1.032.63 -61 NP0.751.85 -59

