Prima Plastics standalone net profit declines 59.46% in the September 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Prima Plastics standalone net profit rises 9.90% in the March 2018 quarter
Biodegradable plastics offer new options for disposal
Prima Agro standalone net profit declines 29.59% in the June 2018 quarter
Prima Agro standalone net profit declines 17.35% in the September 2018 quarter
Prima Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.46 crore in the September 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 3.77% to Rs 23.66 croreNet profit of Prima Plastics declined 59.46% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 1.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 3.77% to Rs 23.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 22.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales23.6622.80 4 OPM %6.9313.42 -PBDT1.532.98 -49 PBT1.032.63 -61 NP0.751.85 -59
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU