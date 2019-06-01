Prime Capital Market reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.28 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 64.10% to Rs 0.64 croreNet Loss of Prime Capital Market reported to Rs 1.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 2.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales reported to Rs -0.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs -0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.20 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 2.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales reported to Rs -0.37 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs -0.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales-0.64-0.39 -64 -0.37-0.07 -429 OPM %200.00592.31 -324.323214.29 - PBDT-1.28-2.31 45 -1.20-2.25 47 PBT-1.28-2.31 45 -1.20-2.25 47 NP-1.28-2.35 46 -1.20-2.29 48
