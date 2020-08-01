Prime Focus consolidated net profit declines 41.73% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 26.44% to Rs 838.46 croreNet profit of Prime Focus declined 41.73% to Rs 12.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 21.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 26.44% to Rs 838.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 663.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 131.48 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 22.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 15.02% to Rs 2887.67 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2510.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales838.46663.15 26 2887.672510.62 15 OPM %17.9318.03 -13.8714.27 - PBDT158.94108.91 46 253.05245.14 3 PBT60.4525.20 140 -128.33-58.42 -120 NP12.6821.76 -42 -131.48-22.71 -479
