Prime Focus reports consolidated net profit of Rs 26.79 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 9.20% to Rs 644.76 crore

Net profit of Prime Focus reported to Rs 26.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 8.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 9.20% to Rs 644.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 590.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales644.76590.46 9 OPM %16.8020.43 -PBDT93.9877.89 21 PBT16.852.11 699 NP26.79-8.66 LP

First Published: Fri, February 15 2019. 16:57 IST

