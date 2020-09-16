JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Zodiac Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Prime Focus reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.34 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 9.23% to Rs 596.92 crore

Net profit of Prime Focus reported to Rs 4.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 33.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 9.23% to Rs 596.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 657.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales596.92657.62 -9 OPM %28.2814.57 -PBDT114.7451.63 122 PBT17.16-43.91 LP NP4.34-33.79 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, September 16 2020. 14:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU