Prime Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.56 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 242.86% to Rs 0.72 crore

Net profit of Prime Industries reported to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 242.86% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.720.2184.7228.570.5600.5600.560

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)