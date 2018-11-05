JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Strides Pharma jumps after Bangalore facility clears USFDA inspection
Business Standard

Prime Property Development Corporation standalone net profit rises 14.52% in the September 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 9.87% to Rs 2.45 crore

Net profit of Prime Property Development Corporation rose 14.52% to Rs 1.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 9.87% to Rs 2.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 2.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales2.452.23 10 OPM %73.0665.02 -PBDT1.981.61 23 PBT1.961.57 25 NP1.421.24 15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, November 05 2018. 10:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements