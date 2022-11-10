JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Colaba Cloud Platforms standalone net profit rises 1300.00% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Prime Securities consolidated net profit declines 87.77% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 34.24% to Rs 8.68 crore

Net profit of Prime Securities declined 87.77% to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 34.24% to Rs 8.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 13.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales8.6813.20 -34 OPM %11.7560.23 -PBDT0.927.98 -88 PBT0.657.75 -92 NP0.796.46 -88

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 08:04 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU