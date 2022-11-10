Prime Securities consolidated net profit declines 87.77% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 34.24% to Rs 8.68 crore

Net profit of Prime Securities declined 87.77% to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 34.24% to Rs 8.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 13.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.8.6813.2011.7560.230.927.980.657.750.796.46

