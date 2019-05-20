Prime Securities consolidated net profit rises 66.10% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 403.37% to Rs 13.44 croreNet profit of Prime Securities rose 66.10% to Rs 4.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 403.37% to Rs 13.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 18.52% to Rs 16.96 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 14.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 98.44% to Rs 45.86 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 23.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales13.442.67 403 45.8623.11 98 OPM %56.5523.97 -49.0666.46 - PBDT7.970.85 838 23.4216.25 44 PBT7.810.81 864 23.0316.10 43 NP4.902.95 66 16.9614.31 19
