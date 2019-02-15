Prime Urban Development India reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.16 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Prime Urban Development India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.66 crore in the September 2018 quarter
PM unveils projects worth Rs 33000 crore relating to housing and urban development in Maharashtra
DDA to launch online portal for land pooling policy on Tuesday
HUDCO jumps after robust Q1 results
'Housing for All' mission to achieve target 2 yrs before deadline: Minister
-
Sales rise 51.24% to Rs 40.14 croreNet loss of Prime Urban Development India reported to Rs 3.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 51.24% to Rs 40.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 26.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales40.1426.54 51 OPM %-6.608.55 -PBDT-3.221.00 PL PBT-3.310.92 PL NP-3.160.45 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU