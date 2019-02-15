JUST IN
Prime Urban Development India reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.16 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 51.24% to Rs 40.14 crore

Net loss of Prime Urban Development India reported to Rs 3.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 51.24% to Rs 40.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 26.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales40.1426.54 51 OPM %-6.608.55 -PBDT-3.221.00 PL PBT-3.310.92 PL NP-3.160.45 PL

First Published: Fri, February 15 2019. 17:00 IST

