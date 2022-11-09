Prince Pipes & Fittings reports standalone net loss of Rs 24.11 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 16.36% to Rs 636.49 croreNet loss of Prince Pipes & Fittings reported to Rs 24.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 76.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 16.36% to Rs 636.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 761.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales636.49761.01 -16 OPM %-1.7816.12 -PBDT-11.87120.43 PL PBT-33.03103.57 PL NP-24.1176.09 PL
