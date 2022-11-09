Prince Pipes & Fittings reports standalone net loss of Rs 24.11 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 16.36% to Rs 636.49 crore

Net loss of Prince Pipes & Fittings reported to Rs 24.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 76.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 16.36% to Rs 636.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 761.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.636.49761.01-1.7816.12-11.87120.43-33.03103.57-24.1176.09

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)