Grasim Industries Q2 PAT drops 17% YoY to Rs 1,097 cr
Prism Finance standalone net profit declines 30.03% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 31.43% to Rs 2.64 crore

Net profit of Prism Finance declined 30.03% to Rs 2.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 31.43% to Rs 2.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2.643.85 -31 OPM %93.5697.40 -PBDT2.473.53 -30 PBT2.473.53 -30 NP2.473.53 -30

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 15:43 IST

