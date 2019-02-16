Prism Medico & Pharmacy reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.15 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-

Sales rise 262.50% to Rs 17.11 croreNet profit of Prism Medico & Pharmacy reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 262.50% to Rs 17.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 4.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales17.114.72 263 OPM %1.291.69 -PBDT0.210 0 PBT0.15-0.12 LP NP0.15-0.12 LP
