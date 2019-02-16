Prism Medico & Pharmacy reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.15 crore in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Indokem reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.14 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Sales rise 262.50% to Rs 17.11 crore

Net profit of Prism Medico & Pharmacy reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 262.50% to Rs 17.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 4.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales17.114.72 263 OPM %1.291.69 -PBDT0.210 0 PBT0.15-0.12 LP NP0.15-0.12 LP

Sat, February 16 2019. 15:22 IST

