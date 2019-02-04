Prithvi Exchange (India) standalone net profit rises 94.29% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 20.50% to Rs 2.41 croreNet profit of Prithvi Exchange (India) rose 94.29% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 20.50% to Rs 2.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales2.412.00 21 OPM %40.6628.50 -PBDT0.980.56 75 PBT0.930.51 82 NP0.680.35 94
