Priti Mercantile Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.32 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 828.57% to Rs 3.90 croreNet Loss of Priti Mercantile Company reported to Rs 1.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 828.57% to Rs 3.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 57.43% to Rs 1.59 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 49.12% to Rs 8.50 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales3.900.42 829 8.505.70 49 OPM %-16.1519.05 -36.5962.11 - PBDT-0.71-0.31 -129 2.231.47 52 PBT-0.71-0.32 -122 2.201.42 55 NP-1.32-0.73 -81 1.591.01 57
