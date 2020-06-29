Pritika Auto Industries consolidated net profit declines 95.12% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 25.47% to Rs 34.79 croreNet profit of Pritika Auto Industries declined 95.12% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 25.47% to Rs 34.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 46.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 60.48% to Rs 5.58 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 14.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 19.91% to Rs 167.95 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 209.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales34.7946.68 -25 167.95209.71 -20 OPM %9.8610.95 -12.4914.39 - PBDT2.083.77 -45 15.2123.97 -37 PBT0.052.35 -98 7.6617.64 -57 NP0.142.87 -95 5.5814.12 -60
