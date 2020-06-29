Pritika Auto Industries consolidated net profit declines 95.12% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 25.47% to Rs 34.79 crore

Net profit of Pritika Auto Industries declined 95.12% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 25.47% to Rs 34.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 46.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 60.48% to Rs 5.58 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 14.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 19.91% to Rs 167.95 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 209.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

