JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Indosolar reports standalone net loss of Rs 462.16 crore in the September 2018 quarter

Uflex standalone net profit declines 49.15% in the September 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Pritika Auto Industries consolidated net profit rises 41.50% in the September 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 40.91% to Rs 60.45 crore

Net profit of Pritika Auto Industries rose 41.50% to Rs 4.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 3.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 40.91% to Rs 60.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 42.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales60.4542.90 41 OPM %14.9514.08 -PBDT7.344.63 59 PBT5.613.18 76 NP4.333.06 42

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, November 05 2018. 10:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements