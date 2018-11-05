Pritika Auto Industries consolidated net profit rises 41.50% in the September 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 40.91% to Rs 60.45 croreNet profit of Pritika Auto Industries rose 41.50% to Rs 4.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 3.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 40.91% to Rs 60.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 42.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales60.4542.90 41 OPM %14.9514.08 -PBDT7.344.63 59 PBT5.613.18 76 NP4.333.06 42
