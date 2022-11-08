JUST IN
Business Standard

Privi Speciality Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 40.42% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 33.47% to Rs 400.46 crore

Net profit of Privi Speciality Chemicals declined 40.42% to Rs 7.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 13.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 33.47% to Rs 400.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 300.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales400.46300.04 33 OPM %10.8112.64 -PBDT37.1541.92 -11 PBT11.3023.96 -53 NP7.9013.26 -40

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 07:56 IST

