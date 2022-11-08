Privi Speciality Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 40.42% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
Board of Privi Speciality Chemicals approves change in company secretary
Privi Speciality Chem tanks 37% in seven days
Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
Oriental Aromatics soars on getting environmental clearance for project
-
Sales rise 33.47% to Rs 400.46 croreNet profit of Privi Speciality Chemicals declined 40.42% to Rs 7.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 13.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 33.47% to Rs 400.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 300.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales400.46300.04 33 OPM %10.8112.64 -PBDT37.1541.92 -11 PBT11.3023.96 -53 NP7.9013.26 -40
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU