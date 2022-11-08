Privi Speciality Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 40.42% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 33.47% to Rs 400.46 crore

Net profit of Privi Speciality Chemicals declined 40.42% to Rs 7.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 13.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 33.47% to Rs 400.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 300.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.400.46300.0410.8112.6437.1541.9211.3023.967.9013.26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)