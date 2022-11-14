Priya International standalone net profit declines 39.13% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 43.11% to Rs 1.61 croreNet profit of Priya International declined 39.13% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 43.11% to Rs 1.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1.612.83 -43 OPM %-9.32-3.53 -PBDT0.190.33 -42 PBT0.190.31 -39 NP0.140.23 -39
