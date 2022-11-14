Priya International standalone net profit declines 39.13% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 43.11% to Rs 1.61 crore

Net profit of Priya International declined 39.13% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 43.11% to Rs 1.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1.612.83-9.32-3.530.190.330.190.310.140.23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)