JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Mansi Finance (Chennai) standalone net profit rises 29.17% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Priya International standalone net profit declines 39.13% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 43.11% to Rs 1.61 crore

Net profit of Priya International declined 39.13% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 43.11% to Rs 1.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1.612.83 -43 OPM %-9.32-3.53 -PBDT0.190.33 -42 PBT0.190.31 -39 NP0.140.23 -39

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 17:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU