Procter & Gamble Health standalone net profit rises 14.97% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 9.07% to Rs 297.55 crore

Net profit of Procter & Gamble Health rose 14.97% to Rs 63.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 55.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 9.07% to Rs 297.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 272.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.297.55272.8030.5228.6294.0880.9786.6074.0763.6655.37

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)