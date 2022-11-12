Procter & Gamble Health standalone net profit rises 14.97% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Arvee Laboratories (India) standalone net profit rises 180.82% in the September 2022 quarter
Sales rise 9.07% to Rs 297.55 crore

Net profit of Procter & Gamble Health rose 14.97% to Rs 63.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 55.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 9.07% to Rs 297.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 272.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales297.55272.80 9 OPM %30.5228.62 -PBDT94.0880.97 16 PBT86.6074.07 17 NP63.6655.37 15

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 08:15 IST

