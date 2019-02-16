Promact Impex standalone net profit declines 91.67% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Cella Space reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.59 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Sales rise 0.93% to Rs 5.41 crore

Net profit of Promact Impex declined 91.67% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 0.93% to Rs 5.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 5.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales5.415.36 1 OPM %3.886.16 -PBDT-0.050.14 PL PBT-0.070.12 PL NP0.010.12 -92

First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 10:37 IST

