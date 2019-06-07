Provestment Services standalone net profit declines 48.00% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 16.00% to Rs 23.58 croreNet profit of Provestment Services declined 48.00% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 16.00% to Rs 23.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 28.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 34.15% to Rs 0.54 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.23% to Rs 116.53 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 110.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales23.5828.07 -16 116.53110.74 5 OPM %4.202.99 -1.661.66 - PBDT0.620.74 -16 1.161.43 -19 PBT0.530.77 -31 0.921.24 -26 NP0.260.50 -48 0.540.82 -34
