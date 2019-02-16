Provogue (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 14.67 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 141.66% to Rs 25.93 croreNet Loss of Provogue (India) reported to Rs 14.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 118.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 141.66% to Rs 25.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 10.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales25.9310.73 142 OPM %-8.64-367.19 -PBDT-12.19-47.12 74 PBT-12.33-47.45 74 NP-14.67-118.83 88
