Provogue (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 29.92 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 29.66% to Rs 14.89 croreNet Loss of Provogue (India) reported to Rs 29.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 19.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 29.66% to Rs 14.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 21.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 63.14 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 226.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 20.89% to Rs 72.61 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 91.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales14.8921.17 -30 72.6191.78 -21 OPM %-6.85-49.60 --1.74-137.61 - PBDT-12.44-17.74 30 -42.60-153.26 72 PBT-12.58-18.08 30 -43.20-155.83 72 NP-29.92-19.31 -55 -63.14-226.18 72
