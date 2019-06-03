JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Terai Tea Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.15 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Provogue (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 29.92 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 29.66% to Rs 14.89 crore

Net Loss of Provogue (India) reported to Rs 29.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 19.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 29.66% to Rs 14.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 21.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 63.14 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 226.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 20.89% to Rs 72.61 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 91.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales14.8921.17 -30 72.6191.78 -21 OPM %-6.85-49.60 --1.74-137.61 - PBDT-12.44-17.74 30 -42.60-153.26 72 PBT-12.58-18.08 30 -43.20-155.83 72 NP-29.92-19.31 -55 -63.14-226.18 72

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 03 2019. 17:23 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU