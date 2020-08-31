JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

RBI Comes Up With Steps To Foster Market Stability, Announces Term Repo Operations Of Rs 1 Lakh Crore
Business Standard

Prozone Intu Properties reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.37 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 99.33% to Rs 0.15 crore

Net loss of Prozone Intu Properties reported to Rs 9.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 99.33% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 22.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.1522.36 -99 OPM %-2473.3363.64 -PBDT-10.748.30 PL PBT-18.190.21 PL NP-9.370.17 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, August 31 2020. 18:03 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU