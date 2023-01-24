JUST IN
Business Standard

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services consolidated net profit rises 27.82% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 25.92% to Rs 158.35 crore

Net profit of Prudent Corporate Advisory Services rose 27.82% to Rs 28.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 22.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 25.92% to Rs 158.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 125.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales158.35125.75 26 OPM %26.8528.09 -PBDT44.6034.90 28 PBT38.4330.10 28 NP28.4922.29 28

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 07:35 IST

