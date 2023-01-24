Prudent Corporate Advisory Services consolidated net profit rises 27.82% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 25.92% to Rs 158.35 crore

Net profit of Prudent Corporate Advisory Services rose 27.82% to Rs 28.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 22.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 25.92% to Rs 158.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 125.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.158.35125.7526.8528.0944.6034.9038.4330.1028.4922.29

