Prudential Sugar Corporation consolidated net profit declines 6.92% in the March 2020 quarter

Reported sales nilNet profit of Prudential Sugar Corporation declined 6.92% to Rs 1.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2020 and during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 16.28% to Rs 2.16 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2020 and during the previous year ended March 2019.
