PS IT Infrastructure & Services standalone net profit declines 98.66% in the March 2019 quarter

Reported sales nilNet profit of PS IT Infrastructure & Services declined 98.66% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 96.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 180.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales096.38 -100 0180.47 -100 OPM %02.97 -0-0.18 - PBDT0.042.99 -99 -0.04-0.20 80 PBT0.042.99 -99 -0.04-0.20 80 NP0.042.98 -99 -0.04-0.20 80
