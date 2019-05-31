PSL reports standalone net loss of Rs 22.80 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 16.92% to Rs 16.06 crore

Net Loss of reported to Rs 22.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 48.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 16.92% to Rs 16.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 19.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 98.08 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 152.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 64.01% to Rs 80.12 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 48.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

16.0619.3380.1248.85-14.57-72.79-16.90-97.301.36-14.03-1.43-34.78-22.80-41.99-98.08-146.71-22.80-48.03-98.08-152.75

