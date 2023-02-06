PTC India Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 422.08% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 15.06% to Rs 194.31 crore

Net profit of PTC India Financial Services rose 422.08% to Rs 36.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 15.06% to Rs 194.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 228.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.194.31228.7581.4158.8150.4811.0548.989.5036.186.93

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)