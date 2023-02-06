PTC India Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 422.08% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sahara One Media and Entertainment reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Sales decline 15.06% to Rs 194.31 crore

Net profit of PTC India Financial Services rose 422.08% to Rs 36.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 15.06% to Rs 194.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 228.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales194.31228.75 -15 OPM %81.4158.81 -PBDT50.4811.05 357 PBT48.989.50 416 NP36.186.93 422

First Published: Mon, February 06 2023. 07:36 IST

