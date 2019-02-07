JUST IN
PTC India standalone net profit declines 12.89% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 7.96% to Rs 2830.74 crore

Net profit of PTC India declined 12.89% to Rs 51.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 58.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 7.96% to Rs 2830.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2622.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales2830.742622.12 8 OPM %3.273.28 -PBDT80.1587.68 -9 PBT79.3886.97 -9 NP51.3458.94 -13

First Published: Thu, February 07 2019. 15:54 IST

