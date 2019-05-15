PTC India standalone net profit declines 16.33% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 23.55% to Rs 2567.88 crore

Net profit of declined 16.33% to Rs 53.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 64.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 23.55% to Rs 2567.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2078.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 17.82% to Rs 262.32 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 319.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 19.67% to Rs 13164.39 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 11000.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

