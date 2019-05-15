JUST IN
PTC India standalone net profit declines 16.33% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 23.55% to Rs 2567.88 crore

Net profit of PTC India declined 16.33% to Rs 53.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 64.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 23.55% to Rs 2567.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2078.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 17.82% to Rs 262.32 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 319.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 19.67% to Rs 13164.39 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 11000.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales2567.882078.49 24 13164.3911000.20 20 OPM %3.624.49 -3.133.29 - PBDT84.1398.27 -14 400.48447.60 -11 PBT83.2397.50 -15 397.45444.75 -11 NP53.8664.37 -16 262.32319.20 -18

First Published: Wed, May 15 2019. 17:12 IST

