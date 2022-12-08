PTC Industries allots 2.84 equity shares and 6.30 lakh convertible warrants

At meeting held on 07 December 2022

PTC Industries at their meeting held today i.e., 07 December 2022, has, inter alia, considered and approved the allotment of 2,84,600 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up for cash at an issue price of Rs. 2,349/- each, and 6,30,170 fully convertible warrants each carrying a right to subscribe to one equity share per warrant, for cash at an issue price of Rs. 2,349/- each, to the following persons belonging to 'Non-Promoter' category.

Pursuant to allotment of the equity shares, the paid-up share capital of the company stands increased from Rs. 13,09,76,570/- divided into 1,30,97,657 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each to Rs. 13,38,22,570/- divided into 1,33,82,257 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each.

