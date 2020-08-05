PTC Industries standalone net profit declines 84.93% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 28.40% to Rs 28.16 crore

Net profit of PTC Industries declined 84.93% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 28.40% to Rs 28.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 39.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.28.1639.3323.9017.624.305.210.412.860.332.19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)