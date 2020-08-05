JUST IN
PTC Industries standalone net profit declines 84.93% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 28.40% to Rs 28.16 crore

Net profit of PTC Industries declined 84.93% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 28.40% to Rs 28.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 39.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales28.1639.33 -28 OPM %23.9017.62 -PBDT4.305.21 -17 PBT0.412.86 -86 NP0.332.19 -85

First Published: Wed, August 05 2020. 10:00 IST

