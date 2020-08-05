PTC Industries standalone net profit declines 84.93% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
PTC India announces cessation of directors
PTC India spurts on inviting bids for controlling stake in PFS
PTC India Financial Services provides credit ratings update from various agencies
PTC India bags consulting projects worth Rs 75 cr from EESL
PTC India Q3 profit falls 30 pc to Rs 63 cr
-
Sales decline 28.40% to Rs 28.16 croreNet profit of PTC Industries declined 84.93% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 28.40% to Rs 28.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 39.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales28.1639.33 -28 OPM %23.9017.62 -PBDT4.305.21 -17 PBT0.412.86 -86 NP0.332.19 -85
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU