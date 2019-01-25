Pudumjee Paper Products standalone net profit declines 20.55% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 7.00% to Rs 140.46 croreNet profit of Pudumjee Paper Products declined 20.55% to Rs 4.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 6.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 7.00% to Rs 140.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 131.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales140.46131.27 7 OPM %7.299.62 -PBDT8.7811.02 -20 PBT6.979.18 -24 NP4.916.18 -21
