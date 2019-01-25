JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Kokuyo Camlin standalone net profit declines 77.25% in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Pudumjee Paper Products standalone net profit declines 20.55% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 7.00% to Rs 140.46 crore

Net profit of Pudumjee Paper Products declined 20.55% to Rs 4.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 6.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 7.00% to Rs 140.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 131.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales140.46131.27 7 OPM %7.299.62 -PBDT8.7811.02 -20 PBT6.979.18 -24 NP4.916.18 -21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, January 25 2019. 16:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements