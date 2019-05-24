JUST IN
Pudumjee Paper Products standalone net profit declines 64.23% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 13.33% to Rs 151.65 crore

Net profit of Pudumjee Paper Products declined 64.23% to Rs 1.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.33% to Rs 151.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 133.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 12.54% to Rs 16.74 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 19.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 18.06% to Rs 589.52 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 499.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales151.65133.81 13 589.52499.32 18 OPM %3.716.17 -6.378.50 - PBDT4.467.50 -41 32.8736.65 -10 PBT2.635.76 -54 25.6230.04 -15 NP1.273.55 -64 16.7419.14 -13

