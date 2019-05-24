Pudumjee Paper Products standalone net profit declines 64.23% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 13.33% to Rs 151.65 crore

Net profit of Pudumjee Paper Products declined 64.23% to Rs 1.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.33% to Rs 151.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 133.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 12.54% to Rs 16.74 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 19.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 18.06% to Rs 589.52 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 499.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

151.65133.81589.52499.323.716.176.378.504.467.5032.8736.652.635.7625.6230.041.273.5516.7419.14

