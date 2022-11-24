JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

G R Infraprojects announces completion of road project in Andhra Pradesh
Business Standard

Pune Solapur Expressways Pvt standalone net profit rises 74.17% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 19.92% to Rs 55.33 crore

Net profit of Pune Solapur Expressways Pvt rose 74.17% to Rs 8.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 19.92% to Rs 55.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 46.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales55.3346.14 20 OPM %70.4080.80 -PBDT25.9819.02 37 PBT10.875.15 111 NP8.975.15 74

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, November 24 2022. 15:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU