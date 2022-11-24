Pune Solapur Expressways Pvt standalone net profit rises 74.17% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 19.92% to Rs 55.33 croreNet profit of Pune Solapur Expressways Pvt rose 74.17% to Rs 8.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 19.92% to Rs 55.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 46.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales55.3346.14 20 OPM %70.4080.80 -PBDT25.9819.02 37 PBT10.875.15 111 NP8.975.15 74
