Punit Commercials reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.11 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 4500.00% to Rs 0.46 croreNet profit of Punit Commercials reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 4500.00% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.460.01 4500 OPM %23.91-100.00 -PBDT0.11-0.01 LP PBT0.11-0.01 LP NP0.11-0.01 LP
