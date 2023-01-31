Punjab National Bank consolidated net profit declines 43.33% in the December 2022 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 16.49% to Rs 22808.28 crore

Net profit of Punjab National Bank declined 43.33% to Rs 708.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1249.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Total Operating Income rose 16.49% to Rs 22808.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 19579.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.22808.2819579.4149.2454.851043.231738.971043.231738.97708.271249.87

