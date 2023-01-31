Punjab National Bank consolidated net profit declines 43.33% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Total Operating Income rise 16.49% to Rs 22808.28 crore

Net profit of Punjab National Bank declined 43.33% to Rs 708.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1249.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Total Operating Income rose 16.49% to Rs 22808.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 19579.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Total Operating Income22808.2819579.41 16 OPM %49.2454.85 -PBDT1043.231738.97 -40 PBT1043.231738.97 -40 NP708.271249.87 -43

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 07:38 IST

