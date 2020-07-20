Punjab National Bank soars 1.04%

Punjab National Bank is quoting at Rs 33.95, up 1.04% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 53.17% in last one year as compared to a 3.21% drop in NIFTY and a 23.58% drop in the Nifty Bank index.

Punjab National Bank is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 33.95, up 1.04% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.73% on the day, quoting at 10981.8. The Sensex is at 37311.35, up 0.79%. Punjab National Bank has dropped around 5.17% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Punjab National Bank is a constituent, has dropped around 3.09% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21966.8, up 1.88% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 97.81 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 438.17 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 34.1, up 1.94% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 108.39 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

