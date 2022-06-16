Punjab & Sind Bank eases for fifth straight session

Punjab & Sind Bank is quoting at Rs 13.85, down 2.12% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 16.42% in last one year as compared to a 1.45% slide in NIFTY and a 0.59% fall in the Nifty Pharma index.

Punjab & Sind Bank is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 13.85, down 2.12% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.45% on the day, quoting at 15464.55. The Sensex is at 51778.25, down 1.45%.Punjab & Sind Bank has lost around 8.28% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Punjab & Sind Bank is a constituent, has eased around 4.61% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2453.35, down 1.85% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 94956 shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.41 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 9.28 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

