Punjab & Sind Bank reports standalone net loss of Rs 58.57 crore in the March 2019 quarter

rise 2.64% to Rs 2018.20 crore

Net Loss of & Sind Bank reported to Rs 58.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 524.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. rose 2.64% to Rs 2018.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1966.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 543.48 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 743.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. rose 7.67% to Rs 8558.67 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 7948.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

2018.201966.308558.677948.7563.0643.7753.6557.08-29.63-476.48-858.77-594.84-29.63-476.48-858.77-594.84-58.57-524.62-543.48-743.80

