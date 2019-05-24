Punjab & Sind Bank reports standalone net loss of Rs 58.57 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Punjab & Sind Bank reports standalone net profit of Rs 22.34 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Board of Punjab & Sind Bank to consider QIP issue up to Rs 500 cr
ICRA upgrades outlook on PNB, BoI, 2 other lenders
Men's Natl Hockey: Punjab & Sind bank win, Services held
Karur Vysya Bank standalone net profit rises 18.71% in the March 2019 quarter
-
Total Operating Income rise 2.64% to Rs 2018.20 croreNet Loss of Punjab & Sind Bank reported to Rs 58.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 524.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Total Operating Income rose 2.64% to Rs 2018.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1966.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 543.48 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 743.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Total Operating Income rose 7.67% to Rs 8558.67 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 7948.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Total Operating Income2018.201966.30 3 8558.677948.75 8 OPM %63.0643.77 -53.6557.08 - PBDT-29.63-476.48 94 -858.77-594.84 -44 PBT-29.63-476.48 94 -858.77-594.84 -44 NP-58.57-524.62 89 -543.48-743.80 27
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU