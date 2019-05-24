JUST IN
Punjab & Sind Bank reports standalone net loss of Rs 58.57 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 2.64% to Rs 2018.20 crore

Net Loss of Punjab & Sind Bank reported to Rs 58.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 524.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Total Operating Income rose 2.64% to Rs 2018.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1966.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 543.48 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 743.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Total Operating Income rose 7.67% to Rs 8558.67 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 7948.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Total Operating Income2018.201966.30 3 8558.677948.75 8 OPM %63.0643.77 -53.6557.08 - PBDT-29.63-476.48 94 -858.77-594.84 -44 PBT-29.63-476.48 94 -858.77-594.84 -44 NP-58.57-524.62 89 -543.48-743.80 27

First Published: Fri, May 24 2019. 17:00 IST

