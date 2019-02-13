Punjab & Sind Bank reports standalone net profit of Rs 22.34 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 5.47% to Rs 2155.69 croreNet profit of Punjab & Sind Bank reported to Rs 22.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 258.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Total Operating Income rose 5.47% to Rs 2155.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2043.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Total Operating Income2155.692043.93 5 OPM %68.2652.53 -PBDT31.29-235.39 LP PBT31.29-235.39 LP NP22.34-258.25 LP
