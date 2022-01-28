Punjab & Sind Bank spurts 2.33%, rises for third straight session

Punjab & Sind Bank is quoting at Rs 17.6, up 2.33% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 33.33% in last one year as compared to a 27.28% gain in NIFTY and a 62.53% gain in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Punjab & Sind Bank is a constituent, has added around 17.52% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2907.3, up 1.41% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.47 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.46 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

