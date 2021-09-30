Punjab & Sind Bank spurts 3.8%

Punjab & Sind Bank is quoting at Rs 17.75, up 3.8% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 59.91% in last one year as compared to a 54.81% spurt in NIFTY and a 93.58% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Punjab & Sind Bank is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 17.75, up 3.8% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.21% on the day, quoting at 17674.4. The Sensex is at 59327.15, down 0.14%. Punjab & Sind Bank has risen around 5.03% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Punjab & Sind Bank is a constituent, has risen around 7.13% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2463.45, up 1.54% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 17.15 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.37 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)