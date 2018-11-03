Puravankara consolidated net profit rises 1.89% in the September 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Bedmutha Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 18.98 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Sales rise 36.98% to Rs 477.19 crore

Net profit of Puravankara rose 1.89% to Rs 21.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 21.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 36.98% to Rs 477.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 348.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales477.19348.36 37 OPM %18.6421.23 -PBDT36.2436.56 -1 PBT32.9932.73 1 NP21.5421.14 2

First Published: Sat, November 03 2018. 09:15 IST

