Puravankara reports consolidated net loss of Rs 16.93 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 71.06% to Rs 182.35 croreNet loss of Puravankara reported to Rs 16.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 44.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 71.06% to Rs 182.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 630.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales182.35630.05 -71 OPM %31.8522.83 -PBDT-17.6670.09 PL PBT-22.8564.85 PL NP-16.9344.40 PL
